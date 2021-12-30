New Year opening hours: When supermarkets in Mansfield and Ashfield are open over New Year, including Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco

Whether you have run out of booze, or just did not realise quite how many snacks you needed, a last-minute mad dash to the shops is inevitable.

But the usual opening times can look quite different over holiday weekends.

We have compiled a list of all the opening hours, from the store websites, so you do not get caught out when heading out on a hunt for essentials.

Here is everything you need to know.

1. Aldi Aldi said its stores have the same Christmas opening hours: Friday, December 31, 8am-6pm. New Year's Day, closed. Sunday, January 2, 9.30am-4pm. Aldi has a string of stores across the area, including: Nottingham Road, Mansfield; Oakleaf Close, Mansfield, pictured; Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse; Mansfield Road, Sutton; Station Road, Sutton; Urban Road, Kirkby; Carter Lane, Shirebrook; and Nottingham Road, Somercotes. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Asda, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield December 31, 7am-7pm; New Year's Day, 10am-5pm; January 2, 10am-4pm; Bank Holiday Monday, January 3, 8am-8pm. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Asda, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town New Year's Eve, 6am-7pm; New Year's Day, 10am-5pm; January 2, 10am-4pm; January 3, 8am-8pm. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Asda, Priestsic Road, Sutton New Year's Eve, 6am-7pm; New Year's Day, 10am-5pm; January 2, 10am-4pm; January 3, 8am-8pm. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales