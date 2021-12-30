These are the Christmas and New Year opening times for supermarkets in Mansfield and Ashfield in 2021.

New Year opening hours: When supermarkets in Mansfield and Ashfield are open over New Year, including Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco

The New Year is just around the corner and supermarkets in Mansfield and Ashfield have revealed their opening hours for the bank holiday weekend.

By Jon Ball
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:18 pm

Whether you have run out of booze, or just did not realise quite how many snacks you needed, a last-minute mad dash to the shops is inevitable.

But the usual opening times can look quite different over holiday weekends.

We have compiled a list of all the opening hours, from the store websites, so you do not get caught out when heading out on a hunt for essentials.

Here is everything you need to know.

1. Aldi

Aldi said its stores have the same Christmas opening hours: Friday, December 31, 8am-6pm. New Year's Day, closed. Sunday, January 2, 9.30am-4pm. Aldi has a string of stores across the area, including: Nottingham Road, Mansfield; Oakleaf Close, Mansfield, pictured; Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse; Mansfield Road, Sutton; Station Road, Sutton; Urban Road, Kirkby; Carter Lane, Shirebrook; and Nottingham Road, Somercotes.

2. Asda, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield

December 31, 7am-7pm; New Year's Day, 10am-5pm; January 2, 10am-4pm; Bank Holiday Monday, January 3, 8am-8pm.

3. Asda, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town

New Year's Eve, 6am-7pm; New Year's Day, 10am-5pm; January 2, 10am-4pm; January 3, 8am-8pm.

4. Asda, Priestsic Road, Sutton

New Year's Eve, 6am-7pm; New Year's Day, 10am-5pm; January 2, 10am-4pm; January 3, 8am-8pm.

