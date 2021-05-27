New salon hopes to bring style to Mansfield's Old Town Hall

Victoria Hallam Hair Boutique welcomed its first customers when lockdown measures were initially relaxed in April and its opening forms part of a £1.4 million scheme to transform the Grade 11-listed building into office and retail space in the heart of Mansfield.

Delighted owner Victoria has praised Mansfield District Council for its financial support and says her fledgling business has already attracted clients from as far as London.

She also told Chad she is confident the town can bounce back from the devastating effects of the pandemic.

Owner Victoria Hallam outside her new hair salon at Mansfield's Old Town Hall.

“I grew up in Mansfield, I completed my hairdressing apprenticeship here and then travelled the world to hone my skills, but I always wanted to come back to my hometown of Mansfield – that was always the plan,” said the 38-year-old mother-of-three.

“I love to work alongside and support other Mansfield businesses, as we are all in it together.

“I have clients travelling from London, Sheffield and Chesterfield, who use public transport and are now using the local market stalls and shops – and I’m hoping to bring something new to the town for the long term.

“Mansfield District Council’s regeneration business grant scheme has already helped support my salon by adding a sign fitted to the front fascia of the listed building and to restore a beautiful Victorian awning.

Inside the salon in Mansfield's Old Town Hall.

"It’s been a really difficult year for business, but I really think Mansfield has what it takes to succeed as a town.”

Victoria has also taken on an apprentice who had been struggling to find a placement due to the Covid-19 crisis.

"She was searching for an appointment to become an apprentice for a year,” said Victoria.

“She left school without saying goodbye to her friends and teachers because of lockdowns, so I’m so pleased to give her an opportunity to become the future in hairdressing in a beautiful Mansfield salon.

“Thank you for your investment in us, we truly hope to become a strong asset to the town.”

