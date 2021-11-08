New Kirkby home for camping accessories firm

Campervan Bits has agreed to let Unit 1 Wolsey Drive, Kirkby, a 6,500 sq feet warehouse/production space with five-metre eaves and first-floor offices.

Anthony Barrowcliffe, of FHP Property Consultants, who secured the let, said: “I am very pleased to have found Campervan Bits a unit as I have known about their requirement for some time.

“I love the brand and am so impressed with how quickly these guys have expended and wish them all the best going forward.

“Having got to know the landlord alongside the tenant, I feel they are perfectly suited and am confident a wonderful commercial relationship will be established.”

FHP said: “Campervan Bits are an extremely friendly team who pride themselves on helping you find the perfect, must-have camping accessories.

“Offering a range of camping equipment whether you have a campervan, motorhome, caravan or tent, whatever you require for camping these guys provide.”