New indoor market will provide 'real boost' for Kirkby town centre

The development is located in three former retail units on the pedestrian area of Lowmoor Road and is being funded through the Towns Fund Accelerated Programme.

Ashfield District Council says the market will boast an open plan indoor trading area for seven market stalls, signage and shutters as well as outdoor seating for a new café.

Phil Clark, assistant head of construction at Vision West Notts College, Nick Drury, site manager, Coun Mathew Relf and Katie Mills, project manager, pictured as work gets underway at Kirkby's new indoor market

Coun Mathew Relf, cabinet member for place, planning and regeneration, said “It’s fantastic to see the indoor market space developing, it will provide a real boost to Kirkby town centre.

"The market will provide an opportunity for traders looking to start their business, or established traders that are looking to expand in a friendly, distinctive space.”

As part of the project, the council is working with West Notts College’s construction and services department by providing tours of the site to construction students.

“We want to support the next generation of construction workers who will go on to work on future regeneration projects in the district,” said Coun Relf.

The redevelopment is one of the first of many projects planned to be delivered through the Government’s Town Fund.

A bid of £62m was submitted to Ministers earlier in the year which includes plans to create thriving and revitalised town centres, with a wide range of services and retail offer, a vibrant night-time economy and enhanced leisure offer.

Council chiefs say a bid announcement is due later this month.

Any businesses interested in moving into the market should contact [email protected] or 01623 551385.