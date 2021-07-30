New bookmakers opens in Mansfield marketplace
A national chain is breathing a new lease of life into an old unit which has been empty for a number of years.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 4:56 pm
Paddy Power have opened their newest store on Mansfield marketplace, and the launch sees a unit which was branded an ‘eyesore’ by residents finally being put to use after lying derelict for a number of years.
9-11 Market Place was home to Motormania, and the large store has remained empty and unloved since its closure.
Paddy Power opened the unit on July 29.