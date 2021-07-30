Paddy Power have opened their newest store on Mansfield marketplace, and the launch sees a unit which was branded an ‘eyesore’ by residents finally being put to use after lying derelict for a number of years.

9-11 Market Place was home to Motormania, and the large store has remained empty and unloved since its closure.

Paddy Power opened the unit on July 29.

Paddy Power store opening on Mansfield Marketplace.

