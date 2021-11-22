You can get a full English for less than £3 at Morrisons this week.

It means you can enjoy an 11-piece full breakfast including two sausages, two rashers of bacon, one fried egg, a flat mushroom, grilled tomato half, two hash browns, Heinz Baked Beans and a piece of toast – for just £2.97. Customers can also add Black Pudding for an additional 50p.

What’s more, for meat-free customers, there’s a half price Full Veggie or Full Vegan Breakfast - which includes vegan sausages and avocado.

To help families in the run up to Christmas, the supermarket is also offering ‘Kids eat free all day’ in its cafés with every adult meal purchased over £4.50. Meals include a kids 3-piece breakfast or chicken nuggets and chips – and are all served with a piece of fruit and a drink.

Ali Lyons, head of cafes at Morrisons, said: “We know finding the best Black Friday bargains can be hard going and we want to make sure our customers are fuelled up and ready to go.

“As our Black Friday offers will be available all week, we wanted to make sure all our customers could take advantage of our half price breakfast, no matter what day they are shopping.

Morrisons is also offering customers deals across toys, beauty, kitchen gadgets and spirits all week. Customers can pick up a Harry Potter Lego Set for £52.99 (saving £22) or a Nintendo Switch for £230 (saving £50).

Other offers include Jack Daniel’s Whiskey reduced by 32% to £16.99 for 1L.

And for a classic stocking filler, Terry’s Chocolate Orange is reduced by 62% to just 75p each.