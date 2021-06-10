More than 14 bags of rubbish collected from wildlife haven in Mansfield

Volunteers from the Maun Conservation Group joined crew members from the McDonald’s restaurant at Mansfield Leisure Park to clear rubbish from the Quarry Lane Nature Reserve.

The Green Flag area was designated nature reserve status in 2014 due to its importance to wildlife and the community and is a haven for birds and endangered species despite its close proximity to Mansfield town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The litter pickers at work at the Quarry Lane Nature Reserve in Mansfield.

But the area has also seen a build up of waste and on Wednesday, June 2, 20 volunteers collected litter from the River Maun – which included recovering items such as a shopping trolley, deckchairs and a gas BBQ.

Social distancing guidelines were followed during the clean-up exercise, with volunteers split into groups of six.

Josh Rogers, first assistant at Mansfield Leisure Park McDonald’s, said: “I’m really proud of the team for giving their time and efforts to do their bit for our fellow Mansfield residents.

"McDonald’s is committed to fighting litter in our communities. We want to thank the Maun Conservation Group for joining us on our litter pick and look forward to working with them again.”

A spokesperson for the Maun Conservation Group encouraged people to get involved with its programme of activities.

She said: “We are always looking for volunteers who share our interest in caring for our green spaces, protecting wildlife and the community environment.”

For more information about the group, contact 07885 169111 or email [email protected]