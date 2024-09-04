(Photos: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Martin Lewis’ team has shared tips on boosting your McDonald’s Monopoly chances 🎉

McDonald’s Monopoly promotion has returned in the UK as of 4 September

The game allows customers to collect game pieces from food and drink items to win prizes

Prizes range from instant wins like free food to larger rewards such as cash or vouchers

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert team have shared expert tips on how to boost your chances

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Modelled after the classic board game, McDonald’s Monopoly allows customers to collect game pieces attached to certain food and drink items, giving them the chance to win prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These Monopoly game pieces come in the form of stickers that can be peeled from the packaging, and each represents a property on the Monopoly board (e.g., Mayfair, Park Lane, etc.). The goal is to collect sets of properties in the same colour group.

To win bigger prizes, you need to collect a complete set of property stickers (all the properties of one colour). For example, collecting Mayfair and Park Lane could win you a large cash prize.

But not all pieces are property stickers, and some may instantly reward you with a prize, like a free food item or a voucher.

(Photos: Getty Images) | Getty Images

If you get an instant win sticker, you can redeem it immediately for the specified prize, which might range from a free McDonald's menu item to bigger rewards like shopping vouchers or electronics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It sounds straightforward enough, and with a large luck component, the more your order from McDonald’s, the more you’re likely to come across the all important game pieces you need.

But there’s a bit more to it than that, as revealed by MSE’s tips and tricks. So how can you improve your chances of winning, without simply “improving” your waistline? Here is everything you need to know...

How to improve your McDonald’s Monopoly chances

Although McDonald's Monopoly is primarily a game of luck, there are a few strategies that can improve your chances of winning.

Boost your odds with the McDonald’s App

The McDonald’s app offers a digital game board and prize wallet where you can keep track of your collection. The app is free at the App Store and Google Play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By scanning your physical property stickers into the app, you can also earn a free bonus 'digital peel,' providing you with extra opportunities to win.

When you perform a digital peel, there are three possible outcomes: a cash prize (ranging from £5 to £100), an instant win prize (which could include food, McDonald’s merchandise or other smaller rewards like vouchers and subscriptions), or a property sticker.

You can choose to bank that property, swap it for another, or use it for a prize draw entry for a chance to win a grand prize of £100,000.

Also new for 2024, if you peel a digital sticker on a Monday, you could win a 'Mayfair Monday' cash prize of £20,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Note that you can only upload a maximum of 24 digital peel entries a day per app account.

Join the McDonald’s Rewards scheme for an extra peel

When you sign up for the McDonald’s Rewards scheme, or if you’re already a member, you’ll receive a code for a free bonus peel. This code will be sent to the email address linked to your account, giving you another chance to score a prize.

Hold on to ‘rare’ stickers

Each set of properties has a rare or uncommon sticker. If you’re lucky enough to find one, make sure to keep it safe or scan it into the app.

The remaining stickers in that set are usually easier to find, significantly increasing your chances of winning the associated prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the past, these have been the rare stickers to keep an eye out for (though McDonald's hasn't confirmed if these are the same this year).

Mayfair (dark blue)

Bond Street (green)

Coventry Street (yellow)

Strand (red)

Marlborough Street (orange)

Northumberland Road (pink)

Old Kent Road (brown)

Euston Road (light blue)

Liverpool St. Station

'Womble' unchecked stickers from abandoned tables

Not everyone participating in McDonald's Monopoly promotion peels their stickers. Many people leave their packaging behind without realising the potential value of the stickers attached.

Keep an eye out for empty cups or other packaging that hasn't been disposed of properly. These might still have stickers on them, potentially offering instant food wins, online game codes or even that final property you need to complete a set.

Do be aware that "wombling" is against the terms and conditions of some companies. While McDonald’s hasn’t clarified its position on this practice, there have been no reported issues in previous years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things to note

McDonald's has confirmed that stickers can be found on the following items:

Blended ice drinks

Cheese sharebox

Chicken Big Mac

Cold drinks (from McDonald’s cups, not including bottled juices)

Deli wraps

Large salad

McCrispy

McFlurry (core flavours)

McPlant

McSpicy

Medium and large fries

Mozzarella dipper bag

Philly Cheesestack

Three and five chicken selects

Veggie wraps

Prizes must be claimed by Tuesday 29 October - just two weeks after McDonald's Monopoly ends, so act quickly.

For a complete list of prizes and the quantity of each, refer to the full McDonald's Monopoly terms and conditions.

Excited about McDonald’s Monopoly or have a winning strategy of your own? Share your thoughts, tips and experiences in the comments section.