Mansfield Town co-owner Carolyn Radford undergoes “emergency” operation

Mansfield Town CEO Carolyn Radford

Posting the news on her Instagram account today, Stags CEO and chairman Carolyn said close friends would know she had been “really struggling with ill health for 6 months or so”.

Mum-of-three Carolyn wrote that she was sending the post “as I’ve been getting lots of messages asking why I’ve been so quiet”.

In the post, which shows a photo of her hospital bed, She wrote: “Today, I’m so pleased but also terrified to be finally undergoing what’s now going to be an emergency, urgent and complex operation.

"But hoping to be back on my dancing feet by Christmas and ready for @mansfieldtownfc to face the giants in the 3rd round of @emiratesfacup FA cup in January!