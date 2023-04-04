The report, constructed by Grant Thornton analyses the region's fastest-growing companies, bringing comprehensive insight into their financial performance and setting a benchmark for businesses to assess themselves.

A spokesman from Ron Brooks Motor Group and associated companies, said: “While we have been a regular feature of the Derbyshire 200 biggest companies, this award, which places us at 156th, is of all businesses of all industries and sectors representing the fastest growing businesses across the four counties of Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire.

“Particularly as a family-owned and run business we are very grateful to be recognised in such an award, and are deeply thankful to our amazing teams and colleagues, our critical business partner relationships and of course our growing customer base which makes this possible.”

Ron Brooks Toyota, on Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield.

The family business, which has a Suzuki and Toyota centre on Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield, has been welcoming private and business customers for more than 60 years, having been launched in 1962, and has been specialising in Toyota for about 50 years, making it one of the longest-running Toyota centres in the UK.

Its Mansfield Toyota Centre was launched in 2003 and offers new cars, used cars, official Toyota servicing and genuine Toyota parts. It also has a dedicated motability and business specialists on site.

The site has just undergone a major refurbishment, in a bid to become “more interactive and tactile”, so customers can “experience the benefits of their new Toyota before they even step foot inside a vehicle”.