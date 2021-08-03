RS Fitness Studios have opened a new fuel bar. Manager Dominic

RS Fitness Studios, based on Stockwell Gate, only opened in 2018 but have been going from strength to strength, despite the pandemic hitting the fitness industry hard over the past 18 months.

The new Fuel Bar serves coffees, smoothies and healthy snacks and is open Monday to Saturday.

Owners Dominic and Ruby Witton have worked hard to create a boutique studio feel and saw the fuel bar as the perfect next step for the business.

Dominic said: “I’m so proud of the environment and business we’re creating.

"Since lockdown we have learnt so much and, although it has been so hard, I believe we have come out stronger then before.

“We want to create the best in the Nottinghamshire area – we’re not a commercial gym and have no interest in being one.

"We’re a specialist class-based studio offering a unique and personal touch.”

