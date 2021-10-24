Mansfield business helping homeowners give their property a 'greener' facelift

CYK Spray is the brainchild of two friends, who decided to merge their existing expertise to create a new business which specialises in kitchen and UPVC spraying.

Customers are opting to spray their existing kitchens, windows and doors in a bid to save money, and the environment.

Andi Brown and Richard McCrackle who both grew up in Kirkby, only set up their new company in February of this year, but they have already completed a number of large scale projects alongside caravans, windows, doors and kitchens, and are now looking to recruit more staff to keep up with demand.

Richard McCrackle and Andi Brown

38-year-old Andi explains: “It all started when Rich sprayed my own kitchen – there was nothing wrong with it, but we wanted to update it.

"I couldn’t believe the finish and how quickly it was done, it looked like a completely new kitchen.

"He has been spraying aircraft parts for the past 20 years, and I told him that he was wasted there.

"We had a chat about setting up a business, and we went from there.”

UPVC windows and doors can be sprayed rather than being replaced when they are looking tired.

Andi has been running his other company SAAF Education, which provides business and payroll services to the education sector, for ten years.

He decided to utilise his business expertise alongside Richard’s practical skills to set up CYK Spray earlier this year.

He continued: “People are shocked when they do a price comparison to coat their windows and kitchens, compared to the cost of replacing them all.

"Plus, it is much better for the environment too as less UPVC and kitchen cabinets end up dumped in landfill – so it’s a win-win really.”

The entrepreneurs have been blown away by the success of their new business and are hoping to utilise the government’s Kickstart scheme in the near future to expand their team as jobs increase.

"We are already busier than we expected, so we will definitely need to take on more staff in the future.” he added.

