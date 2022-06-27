Mansfield Building Society helps Bangladeshi community meet its goals

The society has donated the money from its community support scheme to the Mansfield and Ashfield Bangladeshi Association.

MABA has formed a community hub and now helps individuals experiencing difficulties due to age, disability and financial hardship.

It also provides education in Islamic and Bengali culture as well as providing facilities for prayer, marriage ceremonies and funeral rites.

The Mansfield Building Society’s Community Support Scheme has donated £500 to Mansfield and Ashfield Bangladeshi Association’s new youth football initiative.

Now it has launched a youth initiative for the younger members of the community, as part of its aim to reach as many members of the community as possible.

Abyaz Ahad, MABA youth engagement officer, said: “The aim of the youth initiative is to encourage participation in football as an organised sport.

“Many of the youths in our community do not have access to such activities on a regular basis due to lack of funding, family support or scarcity of programmes, so this funding will really help.”

Vickie Preston, society head of human resources, said: “We hope the donation helps build a long lasting youth community sporting project, not just for now, but for many years to come.

“We are thrilled to help MABA provide essential kit to kick start the initiative, as well as funds for the rental of facilities, especially in winter months.”