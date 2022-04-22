Mansfield BID launches new website to promote offering

Mansfield Business Improvement District’s update includes a new logo, brand imaging, new social media sites and a new website.

The new website has several additional features aimed at ensuring local people and visitors can quickly navigate to, from, and around our town centre, allowing as many people as possible to make use of the services, shops, hospitality and businesses in our town centre.

The website also highlights how the BID – funded by a levy from town centre businesses – can assist those businesses.

Mansfield BID's new website.

Information includes BID services, a business directory, events calendar, blog and booking system for courses such as first aid.

Jay Rowlinson, BID chief executive officer, said: “I am pleased with the work completed by the BID Team since my arrival three months ago.

“After a very long and difficult period for town businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic, our brand refresh at Mansfield BID highlights that we are here to give our very best support and assistance to our town centre businesses.

“We have a raft of assistance and support services available to the businesses in our town and this exciting relaunch of our services, our business, and our brand highlights how serious we are in helping and promoting our town and the businesses within it.

“We have also planned to bring some excellent events to the town this summer and it is our complete aim to increase footfall in the town and as importantly put a smile on the faces of our town’s people as we move into the warmer summer months, continuing to bring the ‘feel’good factor back into our town’.”

A BID spokeswoman said: “It is hoped that the new website which before the refresh had a significant following and visit rate will now make it even easier for everyone to have knowledge of and understand the BID’s aims, objectives and services to its town businesses and ensure that the work completed by its busy team are consistently serving the towns people and their best interests.

“This also comes at a time when it has been announced that Mansfield has been recognised for successfully launching more new business than nearly any other town in the country.

“This is fantastic news and highlights the excellent business opportunities our town offers.”