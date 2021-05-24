Mansfield and Ashfield law firm donates thousands of pounds to charity

Caring company Fidler & Pepper lawyers take part in the national Will Aid initiative every November, raising much-needed money for a raft of charities.

In 2020 alone, the firm raised more than £6,000 for Will Aid – making it one of the top donating companies in Britain.

The scheme sees clients who have wills written during that month pay a donation to chosen charities, rather than fork out on the usual legal fees.

Richard Howard, of law firm Fidler & Pepper.

Will Aid then distributes the money from law firms nationwide to nine different charities, including Age UK, Christian Aid and British Red Cross.

Richard Howard, a director at Fidler & Pepper who heads up the company’s private client department and is an expert in Wills and Probate matters, said he is delighted his firm had helped people ‘who need it most’.

He said: “We are especially proud to take part in a charity scheme that does so much good work across the world. Will Aid is something we have supported for many years now, and are proud to help those who need it most.”

A Will Aid spokesman thanked Fidler & Pepper for its ‘amazing work’ raising money for the campaign.

"We are of course hugely grateful for the support of Will Aid in any year, but given the unprecedented nature of 2020, we really can’t thank Fidler & Pepper enough for its continued support and incredible effort,” said the spokesman.

For more information about Fidler & Pepper, contact 01623 45 11 11 or visit www.fidler.co.uk