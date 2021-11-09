Virgin Media O2 has today (Tuesday, November 9) added thousands of homes in Mansfield to its gigabit network, connecting areas in and round the town to broadband speeds 14 times faster than the local average.

As part of today’s gigabit switch-on, thousands of homes in Sutton, Kirkby, Warsop, Shirebrook and Rainworth, have also been upgraded to gigabit speeds.

The company claims the next-generation Gig1 broadband service, with average download speeds of 1,130Mbps, is the fastest available from any of the major broadband providers in the UK.

As well as preparing homes for the “technologies and applications of tomorrow,” the company says gigabit speeds allow consumers to do more online from working, streaming, socialising and gaming at the same time on multiple devices under the same roof.

Nottinghamshire County Council leader Coun Ben Bradley MP, has praised the roll out, commenting how important gigabit access is for residents.

He said: “It’s great news that the north of our county is now even better connected.

“The pandemic has of course meant we’ve all had to adapt the way we work, learn and communicate, so having better, faster broadband is more important than ever for residents, businesses and our economy.

“This is a brilliant example of private sector innovation and investment supporting our ambition for a world-class digital infrastructure for our county.

"We want every Nottinghamshire home and business to be able to access superfast speeds, which is why we are also pushing plans to further extend and invest in our digital network.”

Lutz Schüler, Chief Executive Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re making great strides ahead in upgrading the UK with Mansfield the latest area to benefit. We’re now within touching distance of bringing future-proof gigabit broadband to everyone on our network.

“With our gigabit rollout progressing at an unmatched pace, and Mansfield residents set for a speed boost, we’re building the next-generation broadband network that’s ready for the technology of tomorrow.”

More than 14.3 million homes in the UK can now access the Gig1 service. By the end of the year, Virgin Media O2 will connect its entire network of more than 15 million homes to gigabit speeds.