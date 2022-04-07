Some 57 people, mostly young children, have become infected with salmonella in an outbreak linked to Kinder Surprise eggs.

The Food Standards Agency initially advised consumers not to avoid the 20g eggs or the three-pack of eggs with best before dates between July 11 and October 7, 2022.

Investigations, led by the UK Health Security Agency have found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and a specific product produced by the Ferrero company.

Kinder Eggs have been recalled because of a 'potential link to a salmonella outbreak'.

Ferrero has since expanded the ‘precautionary action’ to cover additional products while investigations continue.

The company said: “We are voluntarily recalling a selection of Kinder products, which have been manufactured in Belgium, as a precautionary measure, in relation to a number of reported cases of salmonella.”

The products subject to recall include:

Kinder Surprise 20g and Kinder Surprise 20g x3 – best before dates up to and including October 7, 2022;

Kinder Surprise 100g – best before dates between April 20 and August 21, 2022;

Kinder Mini eggs 75g – best before dates between April 20 and August 21, 2022;

Kinder Egg Hunt Kit 150g – best before dates between April 20 and August 21, 2022;

Kinder Schokobons 200g – best before dates between April 20 and August 21, 2022.

The Food Standards Agency said: “There is a possible presence of salmonella in the products listed above.

“Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.