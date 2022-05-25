These are the Jubilee weekend opening times for supermarkets in Mansfield and Ashfield in 2022.

Jubilee opening hours: When supermarkets in Mansfield and Ashfield are open over the Jubilee weekend, including Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco

The long Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend is just around the corner and supermarkets in Mansfield and Ashfield have revealed their opening hours for the four-day celebration.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 10:58 am

Whether you have forgotten the bunting, run out of booze, or just did not realise quite how much meat and vegetarian food you needed for the barbecue, a last-minute mad dash to the shops is inevitable every Bank Holiday.

With a bonus bank holiday, added to the traditional spring bank holiday, people across Britain are gearing up a four-day holiday weekend from Thursday-Sunday, June 2-5 in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating Elizabeth II’s 70 years as Queen.

But the usual store opening times can look quite different with bank holidays meaning hours are reduced.

We have compiled a list of all the Jubilee opening hours, from the store websites, so you do not get caught out when heading out on a hunt for essentials.

Here is everything you need to know...

1. Aldi

Aldi said its stores' opening hours will not change for the bank holiday, with its stores open Mondays-Saturdays, 8am-10pm, and Sundays, 10am-4pm. Aldi has a string of stores across the area, including: Nottingham Road, Mansfield; Oakleaf Close, Mansfield, pictured; Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse; Mansfield Road, Sutton; Station Road, Sutton; Urban Road, Kirkby; Carter Lane, Shirebrook; and Nottingham Road, Somercotes.

2. Asda, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield

Bank Holiday Thursday, June 2, 7am-11pm; Bank Holiday Friday, June 3, 7am-11pm; Saturday, June 4, 7am-11pm; Sunday, June 5, 10am-4pm.

3. Asda, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town

June 2, 6am-10pm; June 3, 6am-10pm; June 4, 6am-10pm; June 5, 10am-4pm.

4. Asda, Forest Road, New Ollerton

June 2, 7am-10pm; June 3, 7am-10pm; June 4, 7am-10pm; June 5, 10am-4pm.

