Jobs at risk at popular Mansfield shop Primark under major restructuring plans

Associated British Foods, Primark’s owners, has said about 400 jobs will be cut across its UK stores as part of an overhaul of a ‘simplified and more consistent management structure’.

However, it has not said where the axe will fall and if any staff at its store in Four Seasons Shopping Centre, West Gate, Mansfield, will be affected.

In figures announced today, ABF said like-for-like sales were 10 per cent below pre-coronavirus pandemic figures, after seeing a decline in footfall across UK stores as a result of the rapid rise in Omicron cases, but that figures have been slowly improving in recent weeks.

The firm also announced a new website would be rolled out by the end of 2022, meaning customers would be able to check live stock availability in stores as part of the company’s attempts to revive sales after the pandemic.

Kari Rodgers, Primark’s retail director for the UK said of the restructure: “The changes we are proposing will deliver a simplified and more consistent management structure across our stores, provide more opportunities for career progression and offer greater flexibility, all of which are designed to help us provide the best possible experience for both our customers and our colleagues.

“We are now focused on supporting our colleagues affected by these proposed changes and will be going through the consultation process."

ABF said Primark is on track to launch its new customer-facing website in the UK, although it will still not make its stock available to purchase online.

It said: "The roll-out of the Oracle stock management system across our store estate is progressing well and we expect all stores to be equipped with state-of-the art point-of-sale terminals by the end of 2022.

“We are also on track to launch our new, improved customer-facing website in the UK by the end of March, and across all our markets by the autumn.

“The new website will showcase many more of our products and will provide customers with product availability by store.”