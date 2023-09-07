Hospice receives £1k funding boost from Mansfield law firm Banner Jones

Watch more videos on Shots!

Providing palliative and end-of-life care free of charge to people aged 18 and over, the charity looks after patients living with a life-limiting illness, including cancer, neurological diseases, and end-stage heart, kidney and lung diseases.

In the last year alone, it has provided at-home care for more than 1,600 people and inpatient care for more than 360 patients, in addition to providing counselling and bereavement support for more than 500 people who have lost a loved one.

While extra funding has recently been announced by the Government for health and social care, charities like Ashgate Hospice rely heavily on donations, fundraising efforts and the goodwill of supporters and local businesses in order to continue to operate.

Ben Couch, commercial property solicitor at Banner Jones Solicitors.

The funds received from Banner Jones, which has an office at Corner House, Union Street, Mansfield town centre, will help the charity provide homemade meals for up to 200 inpatients, bereavement support to about 80 individuals, or at-home visits for as many as 40 people.

Ben Couch, Banner Jones commercial property solicitor, said: “The hospice has provided care for thousands of people at the end of their lives.

“As a firm it’s important to us to give back to our local communities and we are delighted to have been able to provide a £1,000 contribution which will help ensure more people benefit from the work of this incredible charity.”

Alison Ward-Foster, hospice partnerships manager, said: “Our nurses can only be there for those who need them thanks to the support of our community and local businesses like Banner Jones. Thank you so much for helping Ashgate nurses to make a difference to the lives of local people when it matters most.”