A standard 55-litre tank of petrol now costs £100.27p on average, while the same volume of diesel is £103.43.

On Twitter, Martin Lewis tweeted to his followers sharing his advice.

He said: "Find the nearest cheapest petrol station near you... Petrolprices.com."

Your Chad has done this for you and we have researched the prices in the area to see where you can fill up for less, and those which are the most expensive.

Prices are constantly changing, but the data published here are the most up-to-date figures available.

Oil prices are rising because it is more in demand and this has been made worse by the war in Ukraine.

There were already shortages that sent fuel skyrocketing last year.

The UK only gets around six to eight per cent of its crude oil from Russia.

1. CO-OP Huthwaite Road, Sutton Prices are currently reported as 180.9p for unleaded and 185.9p for diesel as of June 10. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Threeways, Blidworth The Spar on Main Street, Blidworth, currently has unleaded at 181.9p and Diesel at 190.9p as of June 12. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Asda, Forest Town Unleaded petrol is currently 176.7p and 184.7p for diesel as of June 11. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Morrisons, Mansfield Unleaded is currently 180.7p per litre and diesel is 185.7p as of June 12. Photo: Google Photo Sales