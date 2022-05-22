Good work as Mansfield home care company inspected

Walfinch Mansfield, based at the Mansfield Business Centre, Ashfield Avenue, was set up by Tiffany Meachim in April 2021.

Tiffany, aged 35, previously worked for a live-in care agency and, although she describes it as a fabulous business, she wanted to do something for herself, following in her businessman father’s footsteps.

After a chance meeting with representatives from Walfinch, a nationally-operating home care franchise business, she decided she would go it alone and set up Walfinch Mansfield.

Walfinch Mansfield has been given a good rating. Founder Tiffany Meachim celebrates with staff members Bradley Moore, Jessica Buckingham and Lisa Cox.

After a lot of work at the beginning of 2021, Walfinch Mansfield was officially registered with the Care Quality Commission health watchdog in April 2021.

This meant it could deliver a range of services, helping people to continue living independently at home.

Now, the CQC has carried out its inspection of the business and rated all five elements of the assessment – safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led – as good, giving it an overall rating of good.

Tiffany said: “I started this business during the pandemic and we have been trading for just more than one year.

“This was our first inspection so I was very nervous, and it is a great achievement for myself and my team.”

When Tiffany started out, she did all the jobs herself, from actually delivering care to being the nominated individual and care manager.

She has since built her team up to include a registered manager, a care coordinator, admin support, and an assessor.

She also has 36 carers on the books too, covering parts of the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Tiffany said: “The key thing for us, is the relationships we have in the social care sector, and a clear focus on delivering quality care.

“We are very close to the rare Outstanding status and we will be working towards that.”