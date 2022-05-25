Future of new Mansfield hair and beauty salon looking great

And just seven months later, he is in the middle of revamping the building, has increased staff headcount, and is now attracting clients from near and far.

Kieren took over the former Oasis salon on Carter Lane, and renamed it LK Hair and Beauty.

The K stands for Kieren, while the L stands for Lewis, Kieren’s husband, who has also been a professional hairdresser, but who currently works in hospitality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieren Edden-Hards outside the salon, which he is currently completely refurbishing.

Kieren, from Mansfield, previously ran a small salon in Sutton, but decided he wanted to create a bigger business and a salon to be really proud of.

So, he took on the Oasis business and set about trying to transform it.

He said: “We have had the highest turnover since 2017 and have built the team who work here from four to 12. There was previously no social media here either, so we’ve changed that.

“This place used to be the best salon in Mansfield, going back a few years, and it is my aim to get it to where it belongs.”

Kieren Edden-Hards at work in the salon.

The 24-year-old has ambitions of getting the salon to full capacity and also buying the building in which the salon is based.

He specialises in colouring and hair extensions, but the salon is being made into a venue where people can go for haircuts and styles, but also for beauty treatments such as nails, eyelashes, and botox and fillers.

One regular salon user is Emma Rodgers, who has been using Kieren for a number of years and even travels from her home in Worksop just to use his services.

She said: “He is likeable and he is ambitious. He is in the process of revamping the salon, but it is already looking fresh and new and it will eventually look lovely.

“It’s good that you can get everything done here, like your nails and your hair. I wish him all the success.”