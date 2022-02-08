The retailer has announced that pets will be able to visit 248 of its shops nationwide, including on Outram Street, Sutton.

However, they will not be allowed in its Mansfield store, on Clumber Street.

The rollout in two-thirds of Wilko’s stores follows a successful pilot at two locations.

Pets will be allowed into dozes of Wilko stores, including the one in Retford.

The participating stores are primarily those with their own on-street entrance and exit rather than those that are, for example, located in shopping centres, which may not allow any animals, or where the entrance is not pet friendly.

Signage at store entrances will make it clear if pets are welcome.

In a statement Wilko said: “Furry friends, on their leads if applicable, will be able to browse all areas of the participating stores except for food aisles.

The brand expects most of the pet customers will be either dogs or cats, and these four-legged shoppers are likely to find many products instore that get their tails wagging.

Wilko, Clumber Street, Mansfield town centre.

“Wilko stocks everything from pet food to treats, bedding to toys, cleaning supplies to healthy pet essentials and even presents, costumes and accessories during key seasonal celebrations such as Christmas.

“For other animal family members, the retailer is also home to reptile, bird and fish pet supplies.”

Which stores are pet friendly?

Aberdare; Abergavenny; Accrington; Acocks Green; Alfreton; Allenton; Alnwick; Altrincham; Ammanford; Andover; Armley; Arnold; Ashby; Ashford; Ashington; Ashton; Avonmeads; Aylesbury; and Ayr.

Banbury; Barking; Barnstaple; Barry; Basildon; Beaumont Leys; Bedford; Bedford Interchange; Bedminster; Beeston New; Belper; Beverley; Bicester; Biggleswade; Birkenhead; Birstall; Blackheath; Blackwood; Bletchley; Bloxwich; Blyth; Bognor Regis; Bordon; Boston; Brigg; Brighouse; Burnley; Bury; Bury St Edmunds; and Byker.

Camberley; Cambridge; Cardiff; Cardiff Bay Retail Park; Carlisle; Carlton; Castle Douglas; Castleford; Chester Le Street; Chippenham; Clacton On Sea; Cleveleys; Clifton; Clowne; Coalville; Cockermouth; Colindale; Corby; Cortonwood; Coventry; Crossgates; Cwmbran; and Cyfarthfa.

Deepdale; Denton; Derby; Devizes; Dewsbury; Didcot; Driffield; Droitwich; Droylesden; Dunstable; and Durham.

Earlestown; East Dereham; East Ham; Eastbourne; Eccles; Ellesmere Port; and Ely.

Falmouth; Fareham; Ferndown; Folkestone; Fort Kinnaird; and Fulham.

Gainsborough; Giltbrook; Gloucester; Gorleston; Great Bridge; Great Malvern; Greenbridge; Greenwich; and Grimsby.

Halesowen; Halifax; Harpurhey; Haverford West; Hayes; Headingley; Hessle Road; Hitchin; Holyhead; Hounslow; Hucknall; Huddersfield; Humberstone; Huntingdon; and Huyton.

Ilkeston.

Jarrow.

Kenilworth; Kensington; Kettering; Kidderminster; Kimberley; Kings Heath; Kings Lynn; Kingston Milton Keynes; and Kingswood.

Lee Circle; Leeds Trinity; Leek; Leigh; Leighton Buzzard; Letchworth; Lichfield; Liverpool Edge Lane; Llandudno; Long Eaton; Longton; Loughborough; Louth; and Lowestoft.

Maesteg; Maidenhead; Market Drayton; Market Harborough; Matlock; Melton Mowbray; Middlebrook; Mildenhall; Morley; and Morriston.

Neath; New Malden; Newbury; Newcastle-under-Lyme; Newton Abbott; Newton Aycliffe; Northallerton; Nottingham; and Nuneaton.

Oakham; Orton; and Oswestry.

Parc Trostre; Parkgate; Pembroke Dock; Perry Barr; Peterborough; Pontefract; Pontypool; Porthmadog; Portsmouth; and Pwllheli.

Queen Street Cardiff.

Rainham; Redcar; Redhill; Redruth; Retford; Rhyl; Ripley; Riverside; Rugele; and Rushden.

Sale; Selby; Selly Oak; Sherwood; Shirley; Shrewsbury; Slough; South Shields; Southport; Sovereign Harbour; Spalding; St Albans; St Austell; St Helens; St James Retail Park; Stafford; Stevenage; Stockport; Stourbridge; Stratford; Strood; Sutton, Notts; Sutton, Surrey; and Syston.

Tamworth; Tamworth Retail Park; Taunton; Telford; Thamesmead; Thetford; Thornaby; Tooting; Torquay; Tottenham Hale; Truro; and Tunbridge Wells.

Uttoxeter.

Wakefield; Walthamstow; Walton Thames; Waterlooville; Watford; Wellington; Wembley; West Ealing; West Quay; Wheatley; Whitehaven; Widnes; Wigston; Wimbledon; Winton; Wolverhampton; Wombwell; Woodhouse Lane; Workington; Wrexham; and Wythenshawe.