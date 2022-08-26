First look at revamped Kirkby store

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central England Co-op has given its community food store on Chapel Street a makeover.

Changes include: a new food-to-go section with features such as hot food and a Tango Ice Blast machine; a new look and feel inside and refreshed signage outside; self-checkouts installed for shoppers looking to make a quick purchase; and new product ranges to suit shoppers’ tastes

Rebecca Britland, store manager, said: “The team are really excited about having this investment in the store.

The outside of the Central England Co-op on Chapel Street, Kirkby has a refreshed signage.

“They’ve worked really hard for a long time and deserve to have a store that they are proud to come to every day and we now have that.

“We also have a big community here and they’re excited about the changes to.

“We’ve had some brilliant feedback already with all our regular customers saying it looks fresher and lighter inside and a much more pleasant shopping experience which is great.

“They’re also happy with the new features such as the Tango Ice Blast, hot food and the self-checkouts.

The store now has self-checkouts for those looking to make a quick purchase.

“I would like to thank our brilliant customers and members for their continued support and for their patience while we brought our new look store to life – I hope they agree with us that it’s been worth it.”

The store is open daily, from 7am-10pm.

A Co-op spokesman said: “The store has a range of products from everyday necessities to something a little more special and also offers a free cash machine, customer car park, Lottery, Collect Plus/Paypoint, an in-store bakery and a lifesaving defibrillator.”