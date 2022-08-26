News you can trust since 1952
First look at revamped Kirkby store

Retail bosses have revamped a Kirkby store ‘to give it a lighter, fresher feel’ with ‘exciting new features and ranges for people to enjoy’.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 26th August 2022, 9:38 am

Central England Co-op has given its community food store on Chapel Street a makeover.

Changes include: a new food-to-go section with features such as hot food and a Tango Ice Blast machine; a new look and feel inside and refreshed signage outside; self-checkouts installed for shoppers looking to make a quick purchase; and new product ranges to suit shoppers’ tastes

Rebecca Britland, store manager, said: “The team are really excited about having this investment in the store.

The outside of the Central England Co-op on Chapel Street, Kirkby has a refreshed signage.

“They’ve worked really hard for a long time and deserve to have a store that they are proud to come to every day and we now have that.

“We also have a big community here and they’re excited about the changes to.

“We’ve had some brilliant feedback already with all our regular customers saying it looks fresher and lighter inside and a much more pleasant shopping experience which is great.

“They’re also happy with the new features such as the Tango Ice Blast, hot food and the self-checkouts.

The store now has self-checkouts for those looking to make a quick purchase.

“I would like to thank our brilliant customers and members for their continued support and for their patience while we brought our new look store to life – I hope they agree with us that it’s been worth it.”

The store is open daily, from 7am-10pm.

A Co-op spokesman said: “The store has a range of products from everyday necessities to something a little more special and also offers a free cash machine, customer car park, Lottery, Collect Plus/Paypoint, an in-store bakery and a lifesaving defibrillator.”

The store has a new look and feel inside and new features such as new food-to-go section.
