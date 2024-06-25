Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The date of Amazon Prime Day has been revealed.

Long-rumoured to be taking place in July, the online shop has said that it will be on Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, and it says there will be hundreds of thousands of deals for Prime members.

Among the brands offering deals on these days, the 10th version of Prime Day, are Bose, FitBit, Oral B, Sony, Elemis, ghd, Ninja, Samsung, Barbie, L’Oréal, and Shark. The event starts at 12.01am on the Tuesday and ends at 11.59pm on Wednesday. Early deals will be on display from June 25.

“The countdown to the 10th Prime Day in the UK starts now, and we have a huge selection of deals to come,” said John Boumphrey, UK country manager of Amazon. “We work really hard to deliver great products at the best prices for customers during Prime Day and throughout the year, from the biggest brands to the 100,000 small British businesses that sell on Amazon. With even faster deliveries and so many shopping, saving and entertainment benefits available, there has never been a better time to be a Prime member. Roll on Prime Day."

The company claims that Prime members saved almost £2bn during Prime Day.

Among the early deals revealed are on Amazon’s own brands. There is up to 50 per cent off Ring cameras and doorbells, including Indoor Camera (2nd Gen), Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Stick Up Cam starting on July 10th. Plus 55 per cent off the Ring Intercom and up to 65 cent off Blink cameras including Blink Outdoor 3-Cam and Blink Mini 2-Cameras. Get more deals on 12 July and save up to 45% on Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series smart TV’s.

Prime members who haven’t tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get five months. It includes access to more than 100 million songs and top podcasts ad-free, on-demand

New Audible customers can get 3 months membership free and enjoy unlimited listening to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks. Offer available from 24 June to 31 July 11.59pm.

To celebrate the lead-up to Prime Day from 24 June until 16 July, Prime members can claim an assortment of 15 popular and classic PC games at no additional cost, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Star Wars Knights of the Old RepublicII: The Sith Lords, Hitman Absolution and more.

Prime Day starts on July 16 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in India can shop on Prime Day later this summer.