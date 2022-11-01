One Beyond will open in part of the former Beales department store in the Four Seasons Shopping Centre, off Stockwell Gate, on Friday, November 4, at 10am.

Created by father and son duo Christopher and Christopher Edwards, original founders of Poundworld Retail, the concept for One Beyond is more than 4,000 ‘quality’ products for £1, ‘plus some incredible finds that go beyond £1’.

A store spokesman said: “The store is known for its affordable prices on a huge range of items including beauty and personal care, cleaning, toys and tech accessories, home, pet supplies.

The Stockwell Gate entrance to Four Seasons Shopping Centre with the former Beales store, left.

“As Christmas is approaching, One Beyond will be on hand to help shoppers get ready ahead of time for the festive season, with trend-led decorations, home ware, wrapping paper, accessories, gift ideas, stocking fillers and cards – that would all be much more expensive elsewhere.”

The retailer has invested a six-figure sum in the store opening, creating 30 jobs.

Mr Edwards junior, aged 37, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening a new One Beyond store in Mansfield.

“ Our aim is to provide shoppers with exceptional value on a great choice of handpicked bargains.

“Now more than ever, when times are financially tighter for so many families, we are proud to be offering incredible savings on hundreds of branded shopping essentials and on-trend items.

“It’s fantastic to be able to occupy this convenient location in the town, offering amazing value to Mansfield shoppers. We’re delighted to be able to create new retail jobs in the area.”