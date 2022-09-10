More than half of homes in Mansfield and Ashfield have poor energy efficiency ratings – amid warnings of soaring fuel poverty across England

However, the End Fuel Poverty Coalition campaign group said the measures would be an ‘expensive sticking plaster’ if not accompanied by longer-term investment in energy efficiency and renewables.

Analysis of energy efficiency ratings by the Office of National Statistics shows 58 per cent of Mansfield houses and 56 per cent of Ashfield homes had a ranking of ‘D’ or below as of March 2021, meaning they are likely to be worse impacted by the rising cost of fuel.

Latest figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy estimate there were about 3.2 million English households in fuel poverty in 2020

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Energy Performance Certificates show how effective a home is at keeping heat in – with ratings from A, the most efficient, to G, the least – meaning residents have to spend more on energy bills to keep their homes warm.

The EFPC estimates 5.3 million households across England will suffer fuel poverty this winter, even after the new price guarantee.

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy figures estimate there were about 3.2m English households in fuel poverty in 2020 – including 7,677 in Mansfield and 8,466 in Ashfield.

And separate figures from charity Friends of the Earth show, as of August, 17 per cent of dwellings in Mansfield did not have their lofts insulated, and 14 per cent were without cavity wall insulation – equivalent to 8,600 and 6,900 homes respectively. In Ashfield, 16 per cent of dwellings did not have their lofts insulated and 11 per cent were without cavity wall insulation – 9,300 and 6,000 homes respectively.

Adam Scorer, chief executive of fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, called the PM’s announcement ‘good news’, but warned more must done for those most in need.

He said: “The new Government must not forget the most vulnerable need targeted support.