Mansfield firm raises money for charity with competition to win free solar panels

Ipsum Renewables specialises in solar panel installation.

Ipsum is proud members of MCS, Napit, Gas Safe, APHC and RECC, meaning it has gone through stringent testing and accreditation procedures to meet the high standards required to offer these services.

An Ipsum spokesman said: “We would like to do something special for our community and also for a charity that helps thousands of people deal with the daily struggles of Alzheimer’s.

“With the energy market being how it is at the moment, and prices forever increasing, we wanted to offer a truly one of a kind opportunity for someone who will really benefit from lowering their electricity bills.”

From October 24 until noon on November 7, Ipsum is running a competition alongside its GoFundMe page in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

The spokesman said: “A £5 donation to our page will get you one entry into our prize draw to win a solar PV system installed, free of charge so you can start enjoying lower electricity bills through this difficult time.”

The competition is open to anybody in the NG Postcode area, and each £5 donated equates to one entry – e.g. a £20 donation earns four entries.

The spokesman said: “We would like the system to go to someone who would truly benefit from it, so for that reason, the installation will only be completed on a pensioner’s home, as we feel pensioners are going to feel the effect of the price increases more than most.

“If you wish to enter the competition on behalf of a family member or friend/ neighbor then you absolutely can do.

“If you win and are not a pensioner, we are happy for you to gift the win and subsequent installation to anyone over 67 years of age.”

The winner/recipient must own their home, as Ipsum cannot install on rented or council accommodation.

The spokesman said: “We feel this is a huge opportunity for someone to get a completely free-of-charge solar panel install, while raising money for a fantastic charity which helps people cope with a disease which affects one in three of us in our lifetime – 100 per cent of the proceeds from this competition will be donated to Alzheimer's Society.”

The competition closes on November 7 at noon, with the prize draw on November 8 at noon, streamed live via Ipsum’s Facebook page.

The spokesman said: “If you're the winner, you will be contacted directly and we will arrange the installation with you from there.

“Head over to our facebook page for more information, links to the GoFundMe to enter the draw, and updates on how much you've raised so far.