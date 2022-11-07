The advice comes from the authority as it seeks to raise awareness on tips and tricks tenants can do during this time to minimise emergency call-out repairs.

Room Thermostat

A room thermostat prevents your heating system from using more fuel than it needs to. It will turn the heating on until the room reaches the temperature you have set and then off until the temperature drops below what you have set. Your thermostat should be set to the lowest comfortable temperature, typically between 18C and 21C. There is no need to turn the room thermostat up when it is colder outside; your house will heat up to the set

Keeping the heating is a real concern for many people this winter.

temperature whatever the weather. Turning up your room thermostat won’t make your house heat up any faster.

Room thermostats need a free flow of air to sense the temperature, so make sure they are not blocked by curtains or furniture.

Avoid drying clothes on radiators as this cools the room, and your boiler will then use more gas to bring the temperature back up to temperature

Keep your radiators clear from clothes and furniture. This will also help the warm air circulate.

Windows & Doors

Fill in gaps around windows, doors, letterboxes, floorboards and cat flaps to stop drafts.

Spending a few pounds on a draught excluder or insulation tape can help you save on your heating bills, and are easy to fit.

Closing curtains at dusk will keep the heat in and draughts out.

Keep doors closed and close windows at night.

Open your curtains in the daytime to let in the sunlight, which radiates free heat.

Timer/Programmer

Set your timer/programmer to turn your heating on when you are usually in your house and not when you’re out to minimise your usage.

Thermostatic Radiator Valves

These valves allow you to control the temperature of individual radiators so you can turn down the heat in the rooms you are not using. Usually, they have a scale of between zero and six.

It is best to aim for the lowest setting that will keep your room at a comfortable temperature, as this will reduce the volume of hot water, therefore using less energy and saving you money.

Gas Service

The council carries out a gas service in its tenants’ homes every year.

A council spokeswoman said: “If your appointment is due, please make sure you are booked in for it. These checks are a legal requirement and are essential for your safety, they will also highlight any issues that need to be resolved. If you’ve missed your appointment, please get in touch on 01623 463463 to rebook as soon as possible.”

Boiler

Boilers can sometimes stop working because of a pressure drop. if your boiler stops working, check the pressure dial first.

Radiators

If you can feel cold patches on your radiators, the air in the system will need to be released, this is called ‘bleeding’. You can easily bleed a radiator using a radiator key, but ensure you turn off your

heating before you do this. Make sure your radiators are not obstructed by curtains or furniture as this could reduce the heat in the room.

Vents

Do not block air vents, as these are needed to allow gases, such as carbon monoxide, to escape from your home. It’s important to keep your home ventilated in the winter to avoid condensation build-up, which may

lead to further problems with damp and mould.

Coun Marion Bradshaw, council portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said: “As the cost of living pinches on our finances ever more, we want to get the message out to our tenants about all the tips and advice they can utilise to make their homes as warm and efficient as possible.

“There is nothing worse than your heating not working or rooms dipping in temperature, but following this guide can give our tenants a starting point before a call out is needed.

“By undertaking a few of these checks, we can ensure we avoid any breakdowns and responsive repair call-outs during this winter period, making our repairs service as efficient as possible for everyone.”