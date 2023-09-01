'Cost of Living' collection offers support to the residents of Ashfield

The collection presents a variety of links and tips surrounding aspects such as housing, utilities, and transportation, amid rising global living costs.

Local organisations have created the collection, which is said to offer a comprehensive view of the challenges Ashfield residents face.

Covering areas like housing, utilities, transportation, the collection also provides advice on energy conservation, money management, and food savings – see healthwavehub.com/ashfield/collection/cost-of-living

A Healthwave Hub spokesman said: “Highlighting community support, the Hub also introduces users to local resources.

“The platform opens an avenue for individuals to come together, united by a shared purpose of strengthening our community.