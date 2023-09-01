News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

'Cost of Living' collection offers support to the residents of Ashfield

The Ashfield Hub, an online platform to share community insights, has unveiled a new collection centred on the cost of living in Ashfield.
By Nick GloverContributor
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:22 BST

The collection presents a variety of links and tips surrounding aspects such as housing, utilities, and transportation, amid rising global living costs.

Local organisations have created the collection, which is said to offer a comprehensive view of the challenges Ashfield residents face.

Read More
Online Newstead florist spreads a little happiness by handing out free flowers
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Covering areas like housing, utilities, transportation, the collection also provides advice on energy conservation, money management, and food savings – see healthwavehub.com/ashfield/collection/cost-of-living

A Healthwave Hub spokesman said: “Highlighting community support, the Hub also introduces users to local resources.

“The platform opens an avenue for individuals to come together, united by a shared purpose of strengthening our community.

“Here, users can curate collections of valuable resources, receive expert tips, and innovative ideas aimed at supporting and uplifting the people of Ashfield, whether that’s providing advice on the cost of living crisis or extending a helping hand to families in need.”

Related topics:Ashfield