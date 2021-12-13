Christmas opening hours: When supermarkets in Mansfield and Ashfield are open over Christmas, including Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco

Whether you have forgotten the stuffing, run out of wine, or just did not realise quite how much chocolate you needed, a last-minute mad dash to the shops is inevitable at Christmas.

But the usual opening times can look quite different at Christmas, especially with so many bank holidays meaning that hours are reduced.

We have compiled a list of all the festive opening hours, from the store websites, so you do not get caught out when heading out on a hunt for essentials.

Here is everything you need to know.

1. Aldi Aldi said its stores have the same Christmas opening hours: Thursday, December 23, 7am-10pm. Christmas Eve, 7am-6pm. Christmas Day, closed. Boxing Day, closed. Monday, December 27, 8am-8pm. Tuesday, December 28, 8am-8pm. Aldi has a string of stores across the area, including: Nottingham Road, Mansfield; Oakleaf Close, Mansfield, pictured; Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse; Mansfield Road, Sutton; Station Road, Sutton; Urban Road, Kirkby; Carter Lane, Shirebrook; and Nottingham Road, Somercotes. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Asda, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield December 23, 6am-11pm; Christmas Eve, 6am-7pm; Christmas Day, closed; Boxing Day, 10am-4pm; December 27, 8am-8pm; December 28, 8am-8pm. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Asda, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town December 23, 6am-midnight; Christmas Eve, 6am-7pm; Christmas Day, closed; Boxing Day, 10am-4pm; December 27, 8am-8pm; December 28, 8am-8pm. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Asda, Priestsic Road, Sutton December 23, 6am-midnight; Christmas Eve, 6am-7pm; Christmas Day, closed; Boxing Day, 10am-4pm; December 27, 8am-8pm; December 28, 8am-8pm. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales