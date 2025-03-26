Check our fuel prices at 16 petrol stations around Mansfield

We have researched the prices in the area to see where you can fill up for less, and those which are the most expensive, using data from Petrolprices.com.
Prices are constantly changing, but the data published here are the most up-to-date figures available.
1. NMAC fuel pumps.jpg
Fuel prices have rocketed in recent weeks Photo: JPIMedia
2. Gulf, Mansfield
The fuel forecourt on Stockwell Gate currently has diesel for 140.9p, no date for unleaded was available, as of March 24. Photo: Google
3. Tesco, Mansfield
The Chesterfield Road store has unleaded at 128.9p and diesel for 134.9p per litre as of March 26. Photo: Google
4. Texaco, Mansfield
The Rosemary Street petrol station has unleaded petrol for 129.9p a litre and diesel is 137.9p as of March 26. Photo: Google