Check our fuel prices at 16 petrol stations around Mansfield

By Katrina Taylor

Community Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 10:59 BST
Filling up your car with fuel can be a big expense – so we have compiled a list of the current petrol and diesel prices at petrol stations around Mansfield.

We have researched the prices in the area to see where you can fill up for less, and those which are the most expensive, using data from Petrolprices.com.

Prices are constantly changing, but the data published here are the most up-to-date figures available.

Fuel prices have rocketed in recent weeks

Fuel prices have rocketed in recent weeks

The fuel forecourt on Stockwell Gate currently has diesel for 140.9p, no date for unleaded was available, as of March 24.

2. Gulf, Mansfield

The fuel forecourt on Stockwell Gate currently has diesel for 140.9p, no date for unleaded was available, as of March 24.

The Chesterfield Road store has unleaded at 128.9p and diesel for 134.9p per litre as of March 26.

3. Tesco, Mansfield

The Chesterfield Road store has unleaded at 128.9p and diesel for 134.9p per litre as of March 26.

The Rosemary Street petrol station has unleaded petrol for 129.9p a litre and diesel is 137.9p as of March 26.

4. Texaco, Mansfield

The Rosemary Street petrol station has unleaded petrol for 129.9p a litre and diesel is 137.9p as of March 26.

