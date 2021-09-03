Cafe couple with a taste for quality coffee take on Ashfield's newest cafe

Krzysztof Urbaniak, aged 48, and his wife Maggie, 42, who live in Sutton, have built a reputation for offering exceptional coffee at their existing cafe in the Idlewells Indoor Market.

Always looking forward, Krzysztof has now become the tenant of the new Moor Cafe, in Kirkby, offering coffee, cakes, toasties, and paninis, and hoping to introduce vegan products too.

Krzysztof said “I am extremely excited about this opportunity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Krzysztof Urbaniak behind the counter of the new Moor Cafe, which he is going to run, in Kirkby's new Moor Market.

“I want to offer customers high-quality food and drink with a high level of customer service and look forward to welcoming new customers to the café.”

Maggie said: “This is a great opportunity to become a part of the Kirkby community and a chance for us to grow our business.

“Ashfield Council has been very supportive and we look forward to being involved at the very start of the new Moor Market.”

The couple have carefully selected the coffee beans they use, and make all the foods themselves.

The new Moor Market in Kirkby

Maggie said: “I believe because we take so much care about everything, we serve the best coffee around. Everybody is welcome and we look forward to welcoming people to the cafe.”

On opening day, which should be September 25, visitors before 11am will get a free Americano coffee. Between 11am and 5pm on opening day, people who buy a coffee will be able to have a free cake.

Internal works completed

The announcement comes as the internal works of the new indoor market are completed.

Located on Low Moor Road, Kirkby it will offer an open-plan indoor trading area for seven market stalls and the new café.

The vision for the new market is to attract artisan food, creative and craft traders to sit alongside the café.

Coun Matthew Relf, council cabinet member for regeneration and planning, said: “It’s fantastic that we are able to announce a local entrepreneur is expanding their business and will be running the Moor Cafe.

“Krzysztof has built an amazing reputation for quality coffee and delicious cakes at Idlewells and the expansion to Kirkby will see a new café offer in the heart of the town centre.”

The market is the first of many projects planned to be delivered through the government’s Towns Fund and Future High Streets Fund with investment of more than £70 million secured.