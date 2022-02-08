Business blooms for Mansfield and Ashfield funeral firm as new florists join the team

First established in 1999, City Flowers is the in-house floristry department of AW Lymn and supplies the highest quality floral arrangements to all the company’s 27 funeral homes – including Mansfield, Sutton, Mansfield Woodhouse, Rainworth, Shirebrook and Ollerton – as well as for funerals conducted by any other funeral business.

Although under the AW Lymn umbrella, City Flowers creates bespoke floral arrangements for all occasions including weddings, anniversaries and birthdays.

Joining the team is Fiona Moore, as florist manager, Sam Taylor, Marie French and Jacqueline Kennedy as florists, and Olivia Taylor as a trainee florist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AW Lymn's City Flowers has added five new members to its team. Photo: Harry Ward

Between them, the team has almost 50 years’ experience in the florist industry.

Nigel Lymn Rose, company chairman, said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our team and to welcome such skilled and passionate florists into the Lymn family business.

"Our aim is to provide the best service possible and thereby give our clients the perfect floral arrangements for whatever event it may be.

“By growing our team, we are able to offer additional flexibility whilst continuing to deliver a personal, tailored experience to all our clients.”

Excited

Fiona said: “I’m excited to be taking on this new role and working for a family business that has so much history.

“I love making beautiful floral tributes, so I’m looking forward to working closely with each customer to fulfil their personal requests.”

City Flowers is renowned for its fresh flower service, offering next-day delivery for funeral and sympathy tributes.

"Yet, in January last year, the florist had to place a three-day notice on all floral tributes as the supply of flowers into the UK ground to a halt as borders closed.

A combination of Covid-19 restrictions and delays due to Brexit meant City Flowers’ source of blooms was suspended – but the team still managed to fulfil all orders.

Mr Lymn Rose said: “We pride ourselves on sourcing fresh flowers that last a long time.

“We are proud to have maintained and to now be expanding our service.”