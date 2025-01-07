B&Q UK: DIY brand to save five Homebase stores from closing down, protecting jobs - full list of locations
- B&Q has acquired five former Homebase stores in a £2.5 million deal
- Homebase entered administration in November, citing financial struggles from the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis
- Retail group CDS safeguarded 1,600 jobs by purchasing up to 70 Homebase stores, but 49 sites faced uncertainty
- The five stores will be converted to B&Q outlets by spring, with refurbishments completed by year-end
- Staff at the acquired locations will join B&Q
A major UK DIY retailer has finalised a £2.5 million deal to acquire five Homebase stores across the UK, keeping them open.
Homebase entered administration in November, citing sharp losses driven by weakened consumer confidence, pandemic aftershocks, and the cost-of-living crisis.
Shortly after, retail group CDS - owner of The Range and parts of Wilko acquired during its 2023 collapse - agreed to buy up to 70 Homebase stores, safeguarding around 1,600 jobs.
But the fate of 49 locations remained uncertain as administrators sought buyers. Now, B&Q will add five former Homebase sites to its portfolio, which it will convert to its own brand.
B&Q, which has more than 300 stores in the UK and Ireland, said it expects the stores to be converted in the spring, with refurbishments completed by the end of the year.
Once the leases have been exchanged, staff across the sites will become employees of B&Q.
The full list of locations is as follows:
- Altrincham (Greater Manchester)
- Basingstoke (Hampshire)
- Biggleswade (Bedfordshire)
- Leamington Spa (Warwickshire)
- Worcester (Worcestershire)
Chief executive Graham Bell said he was “delighted” to be expanding retailer’s network, adding to three stores in Ireland purchased for about £3.2 million at the end of last year.
He said: “We’re determined to give home improvers the choice and convenience they deserve, and to transform the home improvement stores in these locations to fulfil that need.
“We look forward to swiftly concluding these purchases and converting the stores to the B&Q brand and offer, and to welcoming our new customers to the stores and new colleagues to the B&Q family.”
