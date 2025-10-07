The bank’s latest deal could see savvy switchers pocket hundreds in free cash 💰

Barclays is offering up to £900 in cash to new customers who switch their current account and ISA

The deal includes £200–£400 for switching your current account and up to £500 for transferring ISA savings

To qualify, switches must be completed between October 7 and November 27, 2025

Customers must open their new account via the Barclays app and complete a full switch with direct debits

The offer is one of the most generous switching deals currently available from a UK bank

A major British bank is dangling one of the biggest switching incentives on the market right now, offering new customers up to £900 in cash for moving both their current account and savings over.

If you’re willing to jump through a few hoops, this could be one of the most generous ways to make your money work harder before the end of the year.

While many switching offers sit around the £100–£200 mark, Barclays’ double deal could net savvy customers almost a grand in free cash, just for rearranging where their money lives.

If you’ve been thinking about moving your current account or consolidating savings, this might be the most rewarding time to do it. Here’s how it works...

A man cleans a sign outside a branch of a Barclays bank in the City of London. The bank is offering up to £900 in cash to new customers who switch their current account and ISA (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

£200 or £400 for switching your current account

The first part of the offer is simple: switch your everyday banking to Barclays and you could get £200 or £400, depending on which account you open.

£200 is available when you open a Barclays current account with Blue Rewards (a £5-per-month loyalty scheme that offers cashback, better savings rates, and perks like Apple TV+ access).

£400 is on offer if you switch to a Barclays Premier Account – designed for higher earners and those with bigger savings.

You’ll need to complete your switch between Tuesday, October 7 and Thursday, November 27, 2025 to qualify.

To get the bonus, you must open your new account through the Barclays app, sign up for Blue Rewards, and complete a full switch using the Current Account Switch Service (CASS) – including moving at least two active direct debits.

Then, within 30 days, you’ll need to pay in £2,000 if you’ve opened a regular current account, or pay in £4,000 if you’ve opened a Premier account.

Meet those requirements and you’ll receive your £200 or £400 within 28 days of qualifying.

To be eligible for Premier banking, you’ll need either a gross annual income of at least £75,000, or £100,000+ saved or invested with Barclays.

Existing Barclays customers, those who’ve already had a Barclays switch bonus, joint account holders, under-18s, and non-UK residents won’t be eligible.

Up to £500 extra for switching your ISA

Barclays is also running a separate ISA transfer offer, which can boost your total reward to a huge £900.

To qualify, you’ll need to already hold – or open – a Barclays current account, then transfer at least £25,000 from another provider into a Barclays cash ISA by Friday, November 28, 2025.

The more you transfer, the more you earn:

£100 for £25,000–£49,999.99

£200 for £50,000–£99,999.99

£500 for £100,000 or more

You can make the transfer in the Barclays app, via online banking, or by visiting a branch. The ISA reward will be paid into your Barclays current account within 60 business days after your final transfer completes.

How to claim your Barclays switch bonus

Open the Barclays app and apply for a current or Premier account. Join Blue Rewards for £5/month. Use the Current Account Switch Service to move your old account (including at least two direct debits). Pay in the required amount (£2,000 or £4,000) within 30 days. Receive your £200 or £400 within 28 days of meeting the conditions. Optionally, transfer an ISA worth £25,000+ by Friday, November 28 to earn up to an extra £500.

