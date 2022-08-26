Bank Holiday opening hours: When supermarkets in Mansfield and Ashfield are open over the August bank holiday weekend, including Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco

Whether you have run out of booze, or just did not realise quite how much meat and vegetarian food you needed for the barbecue, a last-minute mad dash to the shops is inevitable every Bank Holiday.

But the usual store opening times can look quite different with bank holidays meaning hours are reduced.

We have compiled a list of all the August bank holiday opening hours, from the store websites, so you do not get caught out when heading out on a hunt for essentials.

Here is everything you need to know...

1. Aldi Aldi said its stores' opening hours will not change for the bank holiday, with its stores open Mondays-Saturdays, 8am-10pm, and Sundays, 10am-4pm. Aldi has a string of stores across the area, including: Nottingham Road, Mansfield; Oakleaf Close, Mansfield, pictured; Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse; Mansfield Road, Sutton; Station Road, Sutton; Urban Road, Kirkby; Carter Lane, Shirebrook; and Nottingham Road, Somercotes.

2. Asda, Bancroft Lane, Mansfield Saturday, August 27, 7am-11pm; Sunday, August 28, 10am-4pm; Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, 7am-8pm; Tuesday, August 30, 7am-11pm.

3. Asda, Old Mill Lane, Forest Town Saturday, August 27, 6am-10pm; Sunday, August 28, 10am-4pm; Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, 8am-8pm; Tuesday, August 30, 6am-midnight.

4. Asda, Forest Road, New Ollerton Saturday, August 27, 7am-10pm; Sunday, August 28, 10am-4pm; Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, 7am-8pm; Tuesday, August 30, 7am-10pm.