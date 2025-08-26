Get the kids ready for the new term without breaking the bank 🛒

Parents can save big on back-to-school essentials with budget-friendly uniforms and accessories

Lidl and Aldi offer leather school shoes for £6.99 and uniform bundles from just £5

Supermarkets like Sainsbury’s and Tesco keep polos and sweatshirts affordable, starting from around £3

Asda and Morrisons provide low-cost multipacks of basics, while M&S offers premium items at 20% off

Stationery, socks, tights, and backpacks are available at bargain prices, making it easy to kit out kids for the term

With the new school year just around the corner, parents are looking for ways to stretch their budgets without compromising on quality.

Supermarkets and high street retailers are battling it out with low-cost uniforms, shoes and accessories, making this one of the best times of year to stock up.

From Lidl’s 99p stationery to Marks & Spencer’s premium pieces at 20% off, here are the best back-to-school bargains available right now.

Lidl

Lidl’s Smart Start collection is back in stores, and once again it’s one of the cheapest ways to kit out children for September.

Parents can pick up leather school shoes for just £6.99, with a choice of velcro-strap or pump styles in a wide range of sizes.

For those looking to buy the basics in one go, Lidl also offers a £5 uniform bundle including two polo shirts, a sweatshirt and either trousers, shorts or a skirt – breaking down to less than £2 per item.

Accessories are equally affordable. Five-packs of school socks cost £2.49, while three pairs of tights come in at £3.99.

Stationery starts from just 99p, with spiral-bound notebooks and gel pen sets among the highlights.

Parents can also grab roomy school backpacks for £11.99, big enough to hold books, water bottles and a P.E. kit

Lidl claims some of these prices represent savings of up to 500% compared with high street alternatives, making the range a reliable choice for anyone watching the pennies.

Aldi

Over at Aldi, the Lily & Dan range continues to impress.

Leather school shoes are also priced at £6.99, matching Lidl’s value offering, while socks and tights are sold in multi-packs, with five pairs of socks at £2.49 and tights at £3.99.

Pinafore dresses are available for £7.50, while practical school backpacks are priced at £11.99. Exercise books come in at just 99p, making it easy to stock up for the term ahead.

Aldi’s popular £5 uniform bundle has returned again this year, giving parents two polo shirts, a jumper and either trousers or a skirt for the same low price.

Even outside of the bundle, prices remain competitive, with two polo shirts around £3.50 and jumpers about £3 each.

Sainsbury’s and Tesco

The bigger supermarkets are also keeping costs low.

At Sainsbury’s, the TU clothing range offers two-pack polo shirts starting at £3. This everyday price remains locked in across the summer, giving parents confidence that they won’t face last-minute mark-ups.

Tesco’s F&F line ran a summer sale earlier this season that saw polo shirts reduced to £3 for two and sweatshirts for £4. But even though the promotion has ended, Tesco’s schoolwear remains among the most affordable of the larger supermarket brands.

Both ranges focus on durability and easy-care fabrics, reassuring parents that the low prices won’t necessarily mean a compromise on quality.

Asda and Morrisons

Asda’s George brand has long been a go-to for school uniforms, with regular sales and multipack deals.

Earlier in the summer, the supermarket ran a 20% off promotion, though even outside of this, staple items like T-shirts start from around £2 and trousers from £7.

Morrisons’ Nutmeg range has also been competitive, with a 25% discount event in July for More Card holders.

Standard pricing remains low, covering everything from polo shirts to pinafores, and many items come in multipacks designed to last through the week.

Marks & Spencer

For parents who prefer to invest in uniforms with a few added features, Marks & Spencer is currently offering 20% off all school clothing in-store.

This brings a two-pack of polo shirts down to around £4.50, and even its school shoes are included in the promotion.

M&S uniforms tend to cost more than supermarket alternatives, with jumpers normally priced between £10 and £15, but the discount makes them far more competitive.

The retailer’s schoolwear range is also known for thoughtful details such as adjustable waists, extra-long hems and easy-iron fabrics – touches that can make life easier for both children and parents during the busy school week.

