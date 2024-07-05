Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supermarket crisps are being recalled because of potentially dangerous packing bodge-up.

Asda has sent out a recall notice for its Extra Special Sea Salt & Chardonnay Wine Vinegar hand cooked crisps because they contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency said: “As a result of a packaging error, some packs contain cheese and onion crisps. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

The affected packets are 150g, with a best before date of September 21, and a barcode of 5057172821273.

Anyone who has bought the crisps and has an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, has been told not to eat them. People can return the product to their nearest Asda store for a refund, with or without a receipt.

For more information contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.