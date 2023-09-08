Aldi supermarket donate thousands of meals to Nottinghamshire charities over summer

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over the summer, exactly 34,400 meals have been donated to families from Aldi stores in Nottinghamshire, including Oakleaf Close and Nottingham Road in Mansfield, Leeming Lane South in Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield Road and Station Road in Sutton and Urban Road in Kirkby.

Stores supported local charities and foodbanks by redistributing surplus food via community giving platform Neighbourly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Aldi’s partnership with Neighbourly began in 2019, Aldi have already donated more than 35 million meals – including more than 7m so far this year.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi donated 34,400 meals to Nottinghamshire charities over the summer holidays.

This summer, Aldi also gave every child in the UK a chance to try an Olympic or Paralympic sport for free as part of its ‘Get a Taste for Sport’ initiative, helping parents provide cost effective healthy activities.

Liz Fox, Aldi corporate responsibility director, said: “The school holidays are always an incredibly hard time for households across the country, made even worse by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“That’s why we committed to supporting even more families in Nottinghamshire this summer, helping vital charities provide meals to those who need them most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, said: “Demand on charities and foodbanks in Nottinghamshire is incredibly high.

“This push in donations from Aldi was essential in helping so many families during the school holidays and we know how grateful the organisations were for the supermarket’s support.”