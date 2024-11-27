Construction student gets hands-on work experience at college development being delivered by Clegg Construction

A construction student at West Nottinghamshire College has joined the team managing the delivery of the college’s new Future Tech Skills and Knowledge Exchange for hands-on work experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Archie Martin, 17, is spending one day a week on the site of the hub, which is currently being built by Clegg Construction at the college’s Chesterfield Road campus in Mansfield.

His role from now until the project’s completion next summer includes assisting in the delivery of inductions, capturing progress photos, shadowing project manager Andy Turner and contracts manager Lyndon Bowler, and gaining hands-on experience from key trades on site such as roofers, masons, and window and door installers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie, who is undertaking a T-Level Design, Surveying & Planning course, will also spend time at Clegg Construction’s head office in Nottingham city centre’s Lace Market, where he will gain an insight into other areas of the business, including the company’s pre-construction department – learning about bid writing and planning processes.

Clegg Construction project manager Andy Turner, left, and contracts manager Lyndon Bowler, right, with student Archie Martin

In all, he will spend 315 hours with the company.

Michael Sims, Managing Director at Clegg Construction, said: “It is very important to Clegg Construction that we support young people in their training and help the next generation of construction professionals. During his time with us, Archie is gaining valuable hands-on experience alongside his college training.

“The Future Tech Skills and Knowledge Exchange that we are delivering for West Nottinghamshire College will be a focal point for T-levels, which is the kind of qualification that Archie is studying, so it is very apt that he is learning some relevant skills by joining us during delivery of the development.”

Kelly Hammond, Work Placement Engagement Advisor at West Nottinghamshire College, said: “Work placements are extremely valuable to our students – giving them real-life experiences which helps them with their learning and also to secure employment in the future. We are very grateful to Clegg Construction and the team delivering our new Future Tech Skills and Knowledge Exchange for providing this opportunity for Archie.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Peake, Director of IT, Estates and Learning Resources at West Nottinghamshire College, said: “This placement is a great example of our partnership with a local company and how we work with businesses to train our students. Not only does this sort of placement equip students with the skills and knowledge needed in their chosen field, it also has an important role in helping to create a skilled workforce that supports employers in their future development.”

Archie Martin commented: “I’ve already learnt some valuable skills by spending time with Clegg Construction and the team delivering the Future Tech Skills and Knowledge Exchange. I’m very grateful to have been given this opportunity and look forward to the next phases of development over the coming weeks and months.”

The steel frame for the £8.8m skills hub on the Chesterfield Road campus was recently erected, with the current phase of works comprising the construction of external elevations, masonry work, the installation of windows and doors, and the completion of roof coverings.

Funding for the Future Tech Skills and Knowledge Exchange project is through a £4.3m allocation from Mansfield District Council’s Towns Fund pot, £3.8m from the Education and Skills Funding Agency as part of the second phase of its Further Education Capital Transformation Fund, and £734,000 from the college and Nottingham Trent University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clegg Construction is a Midlands, East Anglia, and Yorkshire-based construction firm specialising in the delivery of public and private sector projects.

The company works with organisations of all sizes and specialities across a range of different sectors.