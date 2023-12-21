Community support group boosted by Amazon donation

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield has made a donation of £2,000 worth of items to a community support group in Mansfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The donation was made to Social Action Hub which provides emergency food parcels and a social supermarket as well as running a project that helps young people who are struggling with their mental health.

The donation of items from Amazon included Lego, puzzles, and colouring books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vivek Khanka, General Manager at Amazon Sutton-in-Ashfield, said:

Social Action Hub present boxes

“I know many people in our community rely on the support provided by Social Action Hub. It’s great that we at Amazon can support the charity with this donation.”

Emma Shipstone, from Social Action Hub, added:

“We really appreciate this support from the Amazon team in Sutton-in-Ashfield. It will provide a boost to our efforts and ensure we can continue our work supporting those who need it the most.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose. Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives.