Community football in the frame with team sponsorship

A local Specsavers Home Visits team is sponsoring grassroots football as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting community initiatives.

Specsavers Home Visits Nottinghamshire has teamed up with Blidworth Bengals, providing winter fleece jackets for the whole squad.

‘We’re extremely grateful to be teaming up with our local Specsavers Home Visits team,’ says manager and coach, Matt Chamley. ‘We really appreciate the support - the winter jackets have already been put to good use keeping the team warm at training sessions, when we go to matches during the colder months and for the subs and the coaches on the sideline.’

‘It’s a pleasure to support these youngsters to do something they love. We are always looking for ways to give back to our local community and highlight what we do. Sponsoring the team is a great way of spreading awareness among parents, grandparents and friends of the players about the vital service we provide in Mansfield and the surrounding areas in Nottinghamshire,’ explains Lisa Gordon, Customer Service Director, Specsavers Home Visits Nottinghamshire.

Blidworth Bengals in the new winter fleece jackets from Specsavers Home Visits Nottinghamshire

‘We went along to the team’s most recent match and the players really had their eye on the ball! It was a great 6-2 win for the team which was hopefully inspired by our support! We look forward to following the progress of the team for the rest of the season and will be cheering them on as they progress.

‘It’s important for children to understand how to look after their eyes from a young age and to know what to expect when they visit the opticians. At Specsavers we recommend children have their eye tests annually from the age of three, or sooner if they notice a problem, as it’s a crucial part of their ongoing development,’ concludes Lisa.

Specsavers’ home sight tests are available to people who are unable to leave their home unaccompanied due to a physical or mental illness, or disability. Specsavers’ team of experienced mobile opticians can provide a comprehensive eye care service and customers can benefit from a free NHS-funded eye test, a wide selection of glasses and high standards of care – all from the comfort of their own home.

The Specsavers Home Visits Nottinghamshire team are now also on hand to offer hearing checks, advice on NHS and private hearing aid options as well as ear wax removal, for those who can’t get to a store on their own due to a physical or mental illness or disability.