Community charity bolstered by Amazon donation

Himmah works towards making a positive change in the community through projects such as operating the largest independent foodbank in Nottingham. The charity also collects, repairs and redistributes school uniforms to low-income families, and provides education sessions on culture, history, finances and many other practical skills.

The donation from Amazon will go towards purchasing non-perishable goods to put into emergency food parcels, which go directly to those in need of food support.

Vivek Khanka, General Manager at Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield, said:

“Himmah provides excellent support through its many projects across the community, and I am pleased we could support its staff and volunteers with this donation.”

Uzair Hashmi, Operations & Volunteering Lead at Himmah, added:

“I would like to say thank you to the team at Amazon in Sutton-in-Ashfield for this donation, which will strengthen our projects and services and give our team a boost in their efforts. We really appreciate the support."

Community donations are just one of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon has supported more than 500,000 students across the UK with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer.

Amazon helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good, including more than seven million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in partnership with Magic Breakfast. And through its Multibank initiative, co-founded with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Amazon has supported more than 200,000 families experiencing poverty, with the donation of more than 2 million surplus essential goods.