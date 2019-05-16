Co-op submit plans for new store in former Warsop pub

Plans have been unveiled to build a new convenience store in Warsop at the site of a former pub.

Central England Co-operative have submitted plans to Mansfield District Council to build a new store at the former The Gate pub, on Warsop Road, Mansfield.

The Gate, on Warsop Road, Mansfield.

The plans would see the demolition of the former pub, in favour of the convenience store which would bring up to 20 jobs to the parish.

The planning application states: "The proposed development comprises the construction of a new food store on the existing site of the former Gate Inn public house, Market Warsop.

"As it currently stands, the public house is closed and within a state of dis-repair. The new development of this previous local amenity will support the local community by providing a service for the immediate area but also provide additional employment opportunities."

"The Central Co-operative has confirmed that the proposed development is to provide the opportunity for approximately 20 jobs.

"Furthermore, construction jobs will be created during the development period and associated industries will benefit from the ongoing servicing and maintenance of the buildings as well as local supply chain networks.

"This will boost the local economy and contribute to the economic development of the area.

"It should further be noted that there will also be a substantial uplift in indirect and temporary jobs created as a result of both the construction of the development alongside the day to day running of the company.

"The above being said, the proposal will contribute to the creation of a strong, competitive local economy ensuring that appropriate local retail facilities are comprehensively planned for and provided in the right location.

"The proposed development will bring benefits to the area, facilitating the provision of local jobs and aiding economic development using a site that has been vacant since the summer of 2017."

The new Co-op would be near to the current Co-op store, based on High Street.

The company has been contacted for comment and about whether the current shop will remain open.