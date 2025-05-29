Check out the new Warsop business 'on the ball' with club merchandise

By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th May 2025, 12:59 BST
A new merchandising business has launched, supplying over 500 club footballs in its first five months – including personalised designs for Sheffield United Community Foundation.

Market Warsop Merchandise, a new business that launched earlier this year, has already produced and sold over 500 personalised footballs for clubs across the UK, with sporting kits becoming popular among athletes both locally and further afield.

In addition to club footballs, the business caters to various sporting needs, including personalised or team shirts, hats, water bottles, bags, and printed clothing in various styles and sizes.

The business has supplied local workwear to nearby companies and has gained over 800 followers on Facebook, receiving five-star ratings from more than a dozen reviews.

If anyone is interested in their products, they can enquire by contacting [email protected] or 07340 121785.

See more stock and pricing at marketwarsopmerchandise.com.

Do you recognise some of these football clubs?

Sheffield United Community Foundation.

1. Sheffield United Community Foundation.

Sheffield United Community Foundation. Photo: Market Warsop Merchandise

Photo Sales
Langold Football Club, Worksop.

2. Langold Football Club

Langold Football Club, Worksop. Photo: Market Warsop Merchandise

Photo Sales
Nottinghamshire Arnold Town Football Club.

3. Arnold Town Football Club

Nottinghamshire Arnold Town Football Club. Photo: Market Warsop Merchandise

Photo Sales
Meden Vale Colts Football Club.

4. Meden Vale Colts FC

Meden Vale Colts Football Club. Photo: Market Warsop Merchandise

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WarsopFacebook
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice