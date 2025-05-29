Market Warsop Merchandise, a new business that launched earlier this year, has already produced and sold over 500 personalised footballs for clubs across the UK, with sporting kits becoming popular among athletes both locally and further afield.

In addition to club footballs, the business caters to various sporting needs, including personalised or team shirts, hats, water bottles, bags, and printed clothing in various styles and sizes.

The business has supplied local workwear to nearby companies and has gained over 800 followers on Facebook, receiving five-star ratings from more than a dozen reviews.

If anyone is interested in their products, they can enquire by contacting [email protected] or 07340 121785.

See more stock and pricing at marketwarsopmerchandise.com.

Do you recognise some of these football clubs?

Sheffield United Community Foundation.

Langold Football Club, Worksop.

Arnold Town Football Club, Nottinghamshire.

Meden Vale Colts Football Club.