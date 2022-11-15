Chance to browse careers on offer as popular jobs fair comes to Kimberley

The first ever Broxtowe Job Fair was held in Beeston last year. This year it will be in Kimberley.

The event will be held on Friday, November 25, from 10am to 2pm.

Last year's event comprised of more than 40 different employers and skills providers with hundreds of jobs on offer.

Stallholders included major local employers such as Boots, Amazon and DHL. With around 300 attendees through the door, the event was a great success and this year’s event promises to be even bigger with major employers such as Rolls-Royce and Ikea now on board.

This is a unique opportunity to bring together employers and local jobseekers from across Broxtowe, including those individuals looking to start their careers, wishing to change profession or retrain.

As such, there is no charge for businesses to attend. Likewise, there is no charge for members of the public to attend.

Mr Henry said: “Last year, I held by first ever Broxtowe Job Fair in Beeston.

“This time, I am delighted to bring my job fair to Kimberley and it is fantastic to have some new businesses signed up to attend.

“If you are looking for a job or perhaps you would like to retrain or explore other career opportunities then this is a great opportunity to meet potential employers and find our more information.”

There will be free parking available for the event at both the leisure centre and Kimberley School.

Alternatively, free bus transport will be provided on select routes by trentbarton. These are rainbow one, the two, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35, H1, my15, connect, indigo, and i4 services.

If you would like to travel to the event by bus, use the link provided on your registration email to print your free voucher.