Chad newsletters: Get Mansfield and Ashfield news delivered straight to your inbox absolutely FREE

If you like getting the very latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, we’ve got some good news for you.
By Phil Bramley
Published 12th Apr 2024, 11:35 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 11:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

As a reader of the Chad, you know we’ve been providing news you can trust since 1952. But did you also know we send out daily newsletters, making it even easier to keep up to date with what’s happening in our area?

They include our daily news update, which rounds up the best stories, and also the latest breaking news as it happens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There’s also the option to sign up for one of our national newsletters across a range of topics including UK news, the cost-of-living crisis, property or food.

Most Popular
You can now get the latest news on Mansfield and Ashfield delivered straight to your inbocYou can now get the latest news on Mansfield and Ashfield delivered straight to your inboc
You can now get the latest news on Mansfield and Ashfield delivered straight to your inboc

How to sign up to our new newsletters?

  1. Go to the Chad newsletter page here.
  2. Put your email address in the box at the top
  3. Tick the box next to the newsletter or newsletters you want to receive
  4. Scroll down and press the Sign Up button
  5. That’s it!

It only takes a minute and ensures you won’t miss the news that matters most to you in Mansfield and Ashfield, as well as supporting the work of our journalists.

And if you decide one of our emails isn’t for you, it only takes a minute to unsubscribe whenever you want. Thanks for reading and we hope you sign up soon.

Related topics:AshfieldChadMansfield