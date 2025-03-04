Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield wins home care business award for The Midlands

Simon and Jo Ford, business owners of Caremark Mansfield and Ashfield, collecting their award with Caremark senior leadership.

Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield, one of the area’s leading home care providers, has been recognised by its peers as the leading business in The Midlands at the Caremark Franchise Awards 2025.

The prestigious award was presented at Caremark’s annual conference, where 134 offices competed for recognition across multiple categories. Voted for by fellow franchisees, this achievement highlights the outstanding leadership of franchise owners Simon and Jo Ford, who have excelled in both care quality and business operations. Their commitment to supporting fellow franchisees has strengthened the wider Caremark network, setting them apart from regional competitors.

Nominations for Simon and Jo noted:

“They are fantastic representatives of the brand and the business. They are generous with their time and have invited us to their office to show them their first-hand experience and share their successes with the wider group.”

David Glover, joint CEO of Caremark, also remarked on the franchise's achievement:

“Huge congratulations to Caremark Mansfield & Ashfield for winning this highly competitive regional title.

“Franchise owners Simon and Jo Ford have built an outstanding local reputation, fostering a dedicated team whose commitment to customers and their families goes above and beyond expectations. Their willingness to mentor peers and contribute to the wider network is exemplary, making them fantastic ambassadors for the Caremark brand.

“As a network, we have provided over 6.7 million hours of home care this year, continually enhancing our services to make a real difference in communities across the country. Successes like this are a testament to the passion and hard work of franchise owners like Simon and Jo, who play a key role in driving our collective growth and who are consistently striving to improve the lives of the individuals we care for.”

For more information about Caremark and its services, please visit www.caremark.co.uk.